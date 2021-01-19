Shaheed Asad Day Wednesday

Shaheed Asad Day will be observed in the country on Wednesday, commemorating the supreme sacrifice of student leader Asaduzzaman Asad during the mass upsurge of 1969 that led to Bangladesh’s independence.

The nation is set to recall Asad's supreme sacrifice with deep gratitude through various programmes, marking the 52nd anniversary of his martyrdom.

On this day in 1969, Asaduzzaman Asad was killed in firing by Pakistani forces before Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while protesting against their repressive acts on the then East Pakistan people.