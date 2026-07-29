Police block NCP convoy again upon entering Habiganj
Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were stopped by police once again shortly after entering Habiganj, despite earlier breaking through a police barricade in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar. Police blocked their convoy at around 5:15 pm in Kamaichhara area of Bahubal upazila. As of 6:45 pm, when this report was filed, the leaders remained at the spot.
Witnesses said a bus had been parked across the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Kamaichhara, effectively blocking the road. Light rain fell shortly after the blockade began, but NCP leaders stayed on the highway despite the weather. They chanted different slogans. More than 200 members of the police and the Special Security and Protection Battalion (SPBN) were deployed in front of the bus.
Earlier, at around 5:00 pm, police had stopped the NCP convoy on the Dhaka-Sylhet regional highway near the Cha Konnya sculpture in Satgaon, Sreemangal. The convoy included NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari, Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Jatiya Nari Shakti's Member Secretary Mahmuda Mitu, and other central leaders.
NCP leaders alleged that police discouraged them from proceeding toward Habiganj, prompting the convoy to halt near the Cha Konnya sculpture. Speaking in front of the barricade, Sarjis Alam said, "The BNP is in government now, and they are using the administration the way the Awami League did. We did not even go near the area under Section 144, yet they stopped us."
Earlier in the day, the NCP had called a rally in Habiganj municipal town at 3:00 pm. At the same time, the Habiganj district unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal announced a counter-programme. To prevent any deterioration in the law and order situation, the district administration imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in designated parts of the town. The NCP later announced it would hold a press conference there instead.
Police did not immediately comment on the incident. However, officials said necessary measures had been taken to maintain law and order.