Police block NCP convoy again upon entering Habiganj

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were stopped by police once again shortly after entering Habiganj, despite earlier breaking through a police barricade in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar. Police blocked their convoy at around 5:15 pm in Kamaichhara area of Bahubal upazila. As of 6:45 pm, when this report was filed, the leaders remained at the spot.

Witnesses said a bus had been parked across the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Kamaichhara, effectively blocking the road. Light rain fell shortly after the blockade began, but NCP leaders stayed on the highway despite the weather. They chanted different slogans. More than 200 members of the police and the Special Security and Protection Battalion (SPBN) were deployed in front of the bus.

Earlier, at around 5:00 pm, police had stopped the NCP convoy on the Dhaka-Sylhet regional highway near the Cha Konnya sculpture in Satgaon, Sreemangal. The convoy included NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari, Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Jatiya Nari Shakti's Member Secretary Mahmuda Mitu, and other central leaders.