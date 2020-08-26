Six-point Demand only Bangabandhu’s brainchild: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the historic Six-point Demand was solely the brainchild of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as no-one else was involved in formulating this crucial political programme that led the county to its Independence.

"Many people want to say many things regarding the Six-point Demand…some say it was done by that person's suggestions, some says it was formulated with advice from those persons, but, I know for sure, it was the brainchild of his (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) own thinking," she said.

The prime minister said this while distributing awards among the winners of quiz competition, which was organised marking the historic Six-point Demand (7 June).