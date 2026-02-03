Winning this Chattogram seat, signals being at the ''threshold of power''

The Chattogram-9 parliamentary seat is made up mostly of the old city, the areas at the heart of the city that are considered the ‘real Chattogram.’ There is a well-known saying in local politics about this constituency: the party that wins here goes on to form the government.

A glance at history shows that in several past parliamentary elections, the party of the winning candidate from this seat has indeed come to power. That is why the result of this seat’s vote sparks curiosity not only in Chattogram but also in national politics.