Winning this Chattogram seat, signals being at the ''threshold of power''
The Chattogram-9 parliamentary seat is made up mostly of the old city, the areas at the heart of the city that are considered the ‘real Chattogram.’ There is a well-known saying in local politics about this constituency: the party that wins here goes on to form the government.
A glance at history shows that in several past parliamentary elections, the party of the winning candidate from this seat has indeed come to power. That is why the result of this seat’s vote sparks curiosity not only in Chattogram but also in national politics.
This constituency covers wards 15 to 23 and 31 to 35 of the Chittagong City Corporation. Bagmoniram, Chawk Bazar, Baklia, Dewan Bazar, Jamalkhan, Enayet Bazar, Alkaran, Anderkilla, Firingi Bazar, Patharghata, Boxirhat. These are not just a few neighborhood names; they are the hubs of Chattogram’s history, commerce, and urban life.
But calling it just an ‘old city area’ does not capture the real importance of this seat. Education, healthcare, administration, culture, business, everything centers on Chattogram -9. As a result, voters here have higher expectations.
A major hub for education, health and culture
Many of Chattogram’s renowned educational institutions are located within this constituency. Traditional institutions like Chittagong College and Haji Muhammad Mohsin College are here. Dr. Khastagir Government Girls’ High School is nationally recognized for its excellent results, and it is also part of this constituency. Collegiate School is another institution located here.
In terms of healthcare, the constituency hosts major facilities such as Chittagong Medical College Hospital, the General Hospital, and several private hospitals and diagnostic centers. Culturally, this constituency stands out as well. Institutions like the Chattogram Shilpakala Academy, Children’s Academy, Theater Institute, and Muslim Hall -- key landmarks of Chattogram’s cultural scene -- are all located here.
Chattogram’s so-called ‘lungs,’ the CRB (Chittagong Racecourse Ground), is also in Chattogram -9. Entering this area feels like a brief escape from the city’s hustle and bustle, with greenery all around, large trees, and wide roads bringing a sense of calm. However, the CRB has been at the center of controversies over development projects and construction at various times. A large number of voters hope that whoever is elected will protect this green space.
A hub of commerce
When talking about Chattogram’s economy, Khatunganj’s name comes to mind first. One of the country’s major commercial centers, Khatunganj, falls within this constituency. In addition to the largest consumer goods market, New Market, Reazuddin Market, Terry Market, and Hawkers Market, well-known shopping hubs of the city—are also located here.
This is also where the large fish market at Fisheries Ghat and the fruit market at Pholmondir are situated. The streets of Khatunganj tell the same story morning and evening. Goods being unloaded, bargaining in full swing. Voters say that the winning candidate must work to make these commercial centers even more dynamic, while also ensuring order, security, and civic amenities.
The importance of Chittagong-9 is further heightened by the presence of government offices. The courts, offices of the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, Bangladesh Bank, Chittagong Development Authority (CDA), and the City Corporation, all fall within this constituency.
Delwar Majumdar, former chairman of the Chattogram centre Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), is a voter of this constituency. He said that Chittagong-9 is the city’s heart. Everything is here, but there are many problems. Not all areas have been developed in a planned way. Many streets are narrow and broken, and there are no good parks for recreation. The expectation is that the elected representative will take coordinated initiatives based on citizens’ opinions. Delwar Majumdar added that this constituency is also the center of decisions on paper, as people crowd everywhere, from the courts to the Chittagong Development Authority (CDA).
Election history: The seat that determines the government
Through a long anti-autocracy movement, a mass uprising on 6 December 1990 toppled the military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad. After that, the fifth national parliamentary election was held on 27 February 1991. In that election, Abdullah Al Noman of the BNP won the Chattogram -9 seat, receiving 49,818 votes. ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury of the Awami League got 48,245 votes. The BNP went on to form the government. At that time, there were 223,027 registered voters.
Later, in the seventh national parliamentary election on 12 June 1996, MA Mannan of the Awami League won, securing 99,240 votes. Abdullah Al Noman of the BNP received 85,171 votes. That year, the Awami League formed the government. There were 304,470 registered voters at the time.
Abdullah Al Noman regains the seat in 2001
In the eighth national parliamentary election on 1 October 2001, Abdullah Al Noman of the BNP won back the Chattogram -9 seat. Out of 413,465 votes cast, Noman received 131,639 votes, while MA Mannan of the Awami League got 111,935 votes. The BNP went on to form the government.
Awami League returns in 2008
In the ninth national parliamentary election on December 29, 2008, the Awami League formed the government. Afsarul Amin of the Awami League won the Chittagong-9 seat, securing 137,106 votes, while BNP’s Abdullah Al Noman received 127,815 votes.
Many voters say they do not just want to hear promises. They want a safe city, regular water supply, flood-free roads, a clean environment, markets free from extortion, and protection of green spaces like the CRB.
The 10th, 11th, and 12th parliamentary elections remain controversial. A large number of voters say these elections were one-sided and questionable, which led to candidates from the ruling party winning in this constituency during those periods.
Ten candidates contest this time
The 13th national parliamentary election is scheduled for February 12. Campaigning is in full swing. Candidates are visiting voters in alleys and neighborhoods, making various promises. This time, ten candidates are contesting in Chattogram-9. The constituency has 413,363 registered voters, including 202,448 women.
The BNP has nominated Abu Sufian, former convener of Chattogram South district BNP. AKM Fazlul Haque is the candidate from Jamaat-e-Islami. Syed Mohammad Hasan Maruf is contesting from the Gonosamhati Andolan. Other candidates represent Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist), Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Nagorik Oikko, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Insaniyat Biplob Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), and Janatar Dal.
According to local residents, none of the current candidates has previously served as a member of parliament. Voters believe the main contest is likely among Abu Sufian (BNP), AKM Fazlul Haque (Jamaat-e-Islami), and Syed Mohammad Hasan Maruf (Gonosamhati Andolan).
Long list of civic challenges
Walking through the alleys of this constituency reveals another Chattogram, where daily hardships exist alongside development. Locals report water shortages in many areas as WASA cannot provide a regular supply. Even light rain leads to flooding. Drains are narrow and in some places encroached upon. Garbage and waste accumulate in the alleys.
Extortion and snatching are also not new issues. Residents and businesspeople in Kotwali, Chawk Bazar, and Khatunganj report that bribes are demanded from footpath vendors, public transport operators, and even for bringing goods into the markets. Abdul Hannan, a small trader in Chawk Bazar, told Prothom Alo, “Extortion is a major problem. It must stop.”
Several New Market traders said mobile phone snatching is common. A mobile phone vendor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that even while sitting on a bus or rickshaw, thieves snatch phones by force, leaving people in fear. They want the new representative to take effective steps to curb these crimes.
Many voters say they do not just want to hear promises. They want a safe city, regular water supply, flood-free roads, a clean environment, markets free from extortion, and protection of green spaces like the CRB.
Expectations of the business community
Around Khatunganj, areas like Chaktai, Asadganj, and Korbaniganj together form a large market. There are nearly 5,000 importers, wholesale and retail businesses here. Besides consumer goods, large-scale trade in steel, corrugated tin, chemicals, and daily necessities takes place.
Mohammad Idris, general secretary of the Hamidullah Minya Market Traders Association in Khatunganj, is also a voter of this constituency. He said the elected representative must negotiate with the government to make business-friendly decisions, reduce duties, and stop extortion from trucks entering Khatunganj. The long-standing demand for a weighing scale in Sitakunda should also be addressed by the new MP. Idris added that Khatunganj should remain free from political interference: governments may come and go, but Khatunganj must endure.
Ahsan Khaled, joint general secretary of Chaktai Industrial and Traders Association, said Khatunganj is such a large area, yet there are no public toilets and the roads are poor. Citizen amenities must be improved.
Mohammad Ali Hossain, president of Chattogram Fruit Traders Association, said the city’s largest fruit market is in this constituency. Traders complain of extortion. If the elected representative takes strict measures, business will run more smoothly.