Jamaat seeks to become ‘new player’ of old-style hegemonic politics: NCP

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has accused Jamaat-e-Islami of exploiting religion as a political tool to provoke divisive, hateful and violent politics.

The party on Monday said that instead of embracing the new political culture that emerged after the July popular uprising, Jamaat is attempting to re-enter the arena as a “new player” of the old, violent, hegemonic politics.

This an ominous sign for the country, the NCP said.

The NCP made the remarks in a press statement issued today, protesting a statement released by Jamaat-e-Islami against NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen.