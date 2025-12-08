Jamaat seeks to become ‘new player’ of old-style hegemonic politics: NCP
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has accused Jamaat-e-Islami of exploiting religion as a political tool to provoke divisive, hateful and violent politics.
The party on Monday said that instead of embracing the new political culture that emerged after the July popular uprising, Jamaat is attempting to re-enter the arena as a “new player” of the old, violent, hegemonic politics.
This an ominous sign for the country, the NCP said.
The NCP made the remarks in a press statement issued today, protesting a statement released by Jamaat-e-Islami against NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen.
On behalf of the party, NCP’s media cell secretary Mushfiq Us Salehin sent the statement to the media.
While addressing an event at the Bishwa Sahitya Kendra at Bangla Motor in the capital Dhaka last Saturday, NCP leader Akhter Hossen said, “The election schedule has not even been announced yet, but parties like the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) and Jamaat have already plunged into a contest over who can outdo whom in displays of arms.”
Describing this comment as “false, fabricated and intentional,” Jamaat said in a statement issued on Sunday, “It is extremely unfortunate, irrational and a manifestation of cheap politics that such a misleading comment would come from a responsible political leader like Akhter Hossen. We hope he withdraws his baseless remarks and acts responsibly… One cannot mislead the nation with false statements.”
Rejecting Jamaat’s response, the NCP has said that the statement is detached from reality, violates political etiquette, and is a clear attempt to mislead public opinion. The comments made by the NCP member secretary on 6 December regarding recent incidents of violence were fully evidence-based, factual and responsible.
The NCP further stated that district Detective Police have formally confirmed that Tushar Mondal, who opened fire during a clash over election campaigning in Ishwardi, Pabna, on 27 November, is indeed an activist of Jamaat-e-Islami, and he has been arrested along with firearms and ammunition. Despite such clear evidence, denying reality is nothing but a reprehensible attempt to conceal the truth and evade accountability.
The NCP added that responsible behaviour from all political parties is essential to safeguard peace, security and stability ahead of the upcoming national election.
The party urged Jamaat to take a clear stand in favour of truth, peace and democratic values.