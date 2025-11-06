No referendum before parliamentary elections: Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has stated the referendum must be held on the same day as the parliamentary elections.
“We are in unison that no referendum will be allowed before the parliamentary elections,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a memorial event commemorating the 7th death anniversary of BNP Standing Committee member and former minister Tariqul Islam.
Speaking at the memorial held Thursday afternoon at Jashore Town Hall Ground, the BNP Secretary General said, “A few political parties are creating an unstable environment with various demands. They are trying to sabotage the election and delay it. The people will not accept this. We gained independence at the cost of so much blood, freeing ourselves from fascists. We have been given an opportunity to return to a democratic system. We cannot let this chance be ruined by the conspiracies of any quarter.”
Warning political parties, Fakhrul said, “We have shown great responsibility. We have not taken to the streets over any issue yet.”
"I want to appeal to all political parties that please do not muddy the waters. Do not push the country towards instability. Do not put the people of this country in unrest. We have fought many struggles, many battles. Cases have been filed against six million people. Twenty thousand people have died. And now you are starting over again, trying to gain political advantage. The people of this country will not accept that.”
Calling for the immediate announcement of the election schedule, the BNP Secretary General said, “Stop procrastinating and immediately announce the election schedule, and move forward with the reforms decided in October. Otherwise, you will become a failed government, and you will have to bear all the responsibility.”
Raising allegations of bias against the Consensus Commission, Fakhrul said, “Now you are saying political parties must sit and make decisions. Then what were you doing all this time? You did not do your job properly. We have always gone to the commission and provided our opinions.”
The programme was presided over by Jashore district BNP president Syed Saberul Haque. BNP candidates from five Jashore constituencies-- Mofiqul Hasan, Sabira Sultana, Anindya Islam, TS Ayub, and Kazi Rownakul Islam-- spoke at the event.
Jashore district BNP general secretary Delwar Hossain conducted the programme.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir introduced the BNP candidates from Jashore and called on party leaders and activists to work unitedly on their behalf in the upcoming elections.