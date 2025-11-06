No referendum before parliamentary elections: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has stated the referendum must be held on the same day as the parliamentary elections.

“We are in unison that no referendum will be allowed before the parliamentary elections,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a memorial event commemorating the 7th death anniversary of BNP Standing Committee member and former minister Tariqul Islam.

Speaking at the memorial held Thursday afternoon at Jashore Town Hall Ground, the BNP Secretary General said, “A few political parties are creating an unstable environment with various demands. They are trying to sabotage the election and delay it. The people will not accept this. We gained independence at the cost of so much blood, freeing ourselves from fascists. We have been given an opportunity to return to a democratic system. We cannot let this chance be ruined by the conspiracies of any quarter.”