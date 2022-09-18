Khaleda Zia’s sentence to be suspended by 6 more months

The home ministry has decided to extend the suspension period on the prior conditions that Khaleda Zia will take treatment from home and she will not be allowed to go abroad during this period.
Home ministry will issue a gazette notification in this regard on Monday, said the minister.
Earlier the law ministry gave its opinion in favour of extending jail sentence suspension period of the BNP chairperson by another six months.
Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the government suspended Khaleda's jail sentence for six months through an executive order on 25 March 2020.
The government extended her conditional release in the two corruption cases sixth time.
The former prime minister was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018.
She was convicted in a second corruption case later.
The 76-year-old BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release from jail. A special team of her personal physicians has been overseeing her treatment.