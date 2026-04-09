Voting begins in Bogura-6 and Sherpur-3 constituencies

Voting has begun in the by-election to the Bogura-6 constituency and the general election in Sherpur-3.

Polling started at 7:30 am today, Thursday, as scheduled, and will continue uninterrupted until 4:30 pm.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman won the Bogura-6 seat by a large margin in the 13th national election held on 12 February. He also secured victory in Dhaka-17. As he vacated the Bogura-6 seat, the by-election was called.