What instills fear of famine in AL, asks Fakhrul 

Secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has slammed the government for the mismanagement and rampant corruption in every sector and held it responsible for the current crisis in the country.

In a press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Tuesday, the BNP leader said that just a few days ago the government claimed that the nation was self-sufficient in food. What has happened in the meantime for them fear a famine?

“The prime minister is repeatedly speaking of a famine. We do not understand why she is saying this when they only recently claimed to have become self-sufficient in food,” he said while replying a question from reporters regarding the possible famine.