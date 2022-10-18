What instills fear of famine in AL, asks Fakhrul 

Mirza Fakhrul blamed the rampant corruption in all sectors for the chaotic situation. “There has been so much misrule that nothing is in their control. This is the reason behind the power problem and they are now failing to provide electricity,” he added.
He also alleged that the government is going to buy electronic voting machines (EVM) at a cost of Tk 80 billion to hold a fraud election.
On the flip side, an amount of Tk 430 million will be spent to construct houses for the cabinet and principal secretaries, he said, adding that such incidents are taking place in every sector and this is why the country reached the present state.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader had said those who think that the government will collapse through a few rallies are living in a fool’s paradise.
Asked about this statement, BNP leader Fakhrul said the people joined the rallies in waves. The ruling party men created hindrances on the way, opened fire at the hotel where senior BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan was staying and threw crude bombs, but could not stop the people eventually.
Instead, the police have filed false cases against some 400 BNP leaders, he said, adding that the government cannot stay in power no matter how much they try.
Jamiat, NDP agree on simultaneous movement
Mirza Fakhurl Islam held a meeting with the leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam and National Democratic Party (NDP) before appearing at the press conference. He declared a simultaneous movement with the two parties against the current regime.
Maulana Mansurul Hasan, president of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam, said they agreed with BNP to hold movement until their demands for resignation of the regime and election under a neutral government are met.
NDP President KM Abu Taher also echoed the remark and called upon the political parties to step back from the violent politics.