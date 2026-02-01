15 injured in clashes between supporters of Nurul and Mamun

Clashes broke out between supporters of BNP alliance candidate Nurul Haque Nur and those of “rebel” candidate Hasan Mamun, in the Patuakhali-3 (Galachipa–Dashmina) constituency.

The incident took place around 11pm last night, Saturday, in front of Chatra Government Primary School 3 in Dakuya union of Galachipa upazila. About 15 activists and supporters from both sides were injured in the clashes.

Md. Abu Nayeem, coordinator of the election management committee of Nurul Haq and president of the central committee for Chhatra Odhikar, said that last night in the Dakuya area, Hasan Mamun’s supporters were holding a procession under the “Horse” symbol. At the same time, several local supporters of the “Truck” symbol were standing there.