Patuakhali-3
15 injured in clashes between supporters of Nurul and Mamun
Clashes broke out between supporters of BNP alliance candidate Nurul Haque Nur and those of “rebel” candidate Hasan Mamun, in the Patuakhali-3 (Galachipa–Dashmina) constituency.
The incident took place around 11pm last night, Saturday, in front of Chatra Government Primary School 3 in Dakuya union of Galachipa upazila. About 15 activists and supporters from both sides were injured in the clashes.
Md. Abu Nayeem, coordinator of the election management committee of Nurul Haq and president of the central committee for Chhatra Odhikar, said that last night in the Dakuya area, Hasan Mamun’s supporters were holding a procession under the “Horse” symbol. At the same time, several local supporters of the “Truck” symbol were standing there.
Seeing that they were outnumbered, the people of the “Horse” symbol began attacking them with provocative slogans. As a result, seven to eight people were injured, including Md. Altaf Pyada (40), Md. Firoz Khan (35), and Md. Mahatab Khan (37), supporters of the “Truck” symbol. The injured were rescued and given first aid.
A supporter of Hasan Mamun, Md. Maruf (23), said that last night they came out onto the streets from the Dakuya election office, marching with slogans for the “Horse” symbol, intending to return to their homes. At that time, supporters of the “Truck” symbol blocked their way and began attacking them with sticks. Seven to eight people were injured in this attack. Among the injured, Zayed Mahmud Saad (23) and Md. Wazib Hawlader (24) were admitted to Galachipa Health Complex.
Zillur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Galachipa police station, said that last night clashes took place between the supporters of Nur and Mamun in the Dakuya area. On receiving the news, police reached the scene and brought the situation under control. At present, there is no trouble.