NCP leaders head for Habiganj despite police roadblock
Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) broke through a police barricade in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar, and set off for Habiganj after an hour-long standoff with police.
They resumed their journey at around 5:00 pm on Wednesday and are expected to hold a press conference in Habiganj.
Earlier in the afternoon, at around 4:00 pm, police stopped the NCP convoy on the Dhaka-Sylhet regional highway in front of the Cha Konnya sculpture in the Satgaon area of Sreemangal upazila.
The convoy included NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Chief Organiser (Northern region) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwary, Chief Organiser (Southern region) Hasnat Abdullah, Jatiya Nari Shakti’s Member Secretary Mahmuda Mitu, along with other central leaders.
According to NCP leaders, police discouraged them from proceeding toward Habiganj, prompting the convoy to remain stationed in front of the sculpture.
Earlier on Wednesday, the NCP had called a rally in Habiganj town at 3:00 pm.
At the same time, the Habiganj district Chhatra Dal announced a counter-programme.
To prevent any deterioration in the law and order situation arising from the events, the district administration imposed Section 144 of the Code of
Criminal Procedure in designated areas of the town.
Despite the restrictions, NCP leaders continued their journey toward Habiganj.
Police were not immediately available for comment. However, officials said
that necessary measures had been taken to maintain law and order.