NCP leaders head for Habiganj despite police roadblock

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) broke through a police barricade in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar, and set off for Habiganj after an hour-long standoff with police.

They resumed their journey at around 5:00 pm on Wednesday and are expected to hold a press conference in Habiganj.

Earlier in the afternoon, at around 4:00 pm, police stopped the NCP convoy on the Dhaka-Sylhet regional highway in front of the Cha Konnya sculpture in the Satgaon area of Sreemangal upazila.

The convoy included NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Chief Organiser (Northern region) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwary, Chief Organiser (Southern region) Hasnat Abdullah, Jatiya Nari Shakti’s Member Secretary Mahmuda Mitu, along with other central leaders.