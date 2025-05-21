Show-cause notice issued to NCP’s Hannan for releasing 3 from police custody

National Citizen Party (NCP) has issued a show-cause notice to its senior joint chief coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud for allegedly securing the release of three detainees from police custody without party authorisation.

The notice, signed by joint office secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat, was sent on Wednesday morning, asking him to submit a written reply within three working days.

On Monday night, Dhanmondi police detained three people, who identified them as coordinators, after being accused of creating chaos in a residential area.

A video containing an argument between police officials and coordinators went viral on social media, triggering criticisms.

A day after, NCP leader Hannan reportedly visited the police station and arranged their release under a bond.