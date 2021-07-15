Politics

Stop spreading lies about Covid vaccine, Quader to BNP

Prothom Alo English Desk


Awami League secretary general Obaidul Quader has dismissed BNP's allegation that the government is not doing anything for the marginalised and low-income groups hit hard by coronavirus-induced lockdown, reports UNB.

Quader made the remarks at a food distribution programme among the helpless people organised by Swachchasebak (Volunteer) League at Bangabandhu Avenue this morning.

"The Awami League is supporting the affected people ahead of Eid-ul-Azha," Quader said adding "We urge everyone else to extend their help to the poor."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, accused BNP of spreading lies about Covid vaccines.

He said there is no reason to worry about vaccines. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to ensure vaccine for all and she has remained steadfast in her commitment to the people.

Quader assured the people that Covid vaccine has already started arriving in the country. The necessary jabs will come in time, he said, urging BNP to stop spreading rumours and confusion about its availability.

Saying that the government has announced new packages of assistance ahead of Eid, Quader asked his party members to guard against any misappropriation and nepotism.

"The assistance must reach the real beneficiaries," he said.

He warned that the government will not tolerate any irregularities in the distribution of the relief.

