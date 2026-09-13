Chhatra Dal's new committee still not announced, what's up behind the scenes?

The current president and general secretary of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) had been preparing to step down. Farewell messages had even been posted on social media. The names of potential new leaders had reached the chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The new committee was expected to be announced shortly after the two current top leaders met with him. But nearly a month has passed since then, and no announcement has been made.

Why has the new Chhatra Dal committee been held up? Several sources within the BNP, Chhatra Dal, and others involved indicate that the leadership selection process is being reconsidered, with the aim of increasing the organisation’s appeal among students of the new generation. The main issue now under discussion is whether to bring relatively younger leaders to the forefront or give priority to experienced leaders who have been involved in the movement for a long time.