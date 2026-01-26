We want to uphold ‘71, it’s Bangladesh’s existence: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We want to keep 1971 alive in our minds, because that is where our existence, Bangladesh’s existence, lies.”
He made the remarks today, Monday, while addressing an election campaign rally at the BD High School ground in Begunbari union of Sadar upazila under Thakurgaon-1 constituency.
“Pakistan carried out much oppression on us. That is why we separated. Bangladesh became independent after separation. And those who collaborated with the Pakistan army and killed thousands of our people are now asking for votes to run the country. Will we bring the country to ruin by voting for them?” he said.
“A party that does not believe in the country, does not believe in independence—will we give them votes and ruin the country? People must understand this. We want to keep 1971 alive in our minds, because that is where our existence, Bangladesh’s existence, lies,” he added.
Addressing the Hindu community, the BNP secretary general said, “Hindu brothers and sisters are afraid. What are they afraid of—you are a minority, you fear being persecuted. But I want to make it very clear, you are not a minority. Begum Khaleda Zia has clearly said—there is no minority in this country, everyone is a citizen of Bangladesh. Everyone in this country is equal. Do not be afraid, everyone should stand tall. My brothers will stand by you.”
The BNP secretary general also promised, “I give my word, BNP will always protect your rights. BNP will remain uncompromising in safeguarding the rights of all citizens, regardless of Hindu or Muslim, especially the rights of mothers and sisters.”
“Previously, votes in elections were cast between the sheaf of paddy and the boat. This time the boat is not in the race. The helmsman of the boat, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has left you and gone to India, sitting in Delhi. If she were here, at least some democratic environment would have continued,” he added.