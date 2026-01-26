We want to uphold ‘71, it’s Bangladesh’s existence: Mirza Fakhrul

“Pakistan carried out much oppression on us. That is why we separated. Bangladesh became independent after separation. And those who collaborated with the Pakistan army and killed thousands of our people are now asking for votes to run the country. Will we bring the country to ruin by voting for them?” he said.

“A party that does not believe in the country, does not believe in independence—will we give them votes and ruin the country? People must understand this. We want to keep 1971 alive in our minds, because that is where our existence, Bangladesh’s existence, lies,” he added.

Addressing the Hindu community, the BNP secretary general said, “Hindu brothers and sisters are afraid. What are they afraid of—you are a minority, you fear being persecuted. But I want to make it very clear, you are not a minority. Begum Khaleda Zia has clearly said—there is no minority in this country, everyone is a citizen of Bangladesh. Everyone in this country is equal. Do not be afraid, everyone should stand tall. My brothers will stand by you.”