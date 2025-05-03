Hefazat-e-Islam announces two new programmes after grand rally

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh held a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

From the rally, the organisation announced two new programmes: it will organise divisional conferences within the next three months to demand women's due rights, and on 23 May, following the Friday prayer, it will hold a protest march to press for four demands.

The secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, Maulana Sajidur Rahman, announced these programmes. The grand rally began around 9:00am at Suhrawardy Udyan and concluded shortly after 1:00pm on Saturday.