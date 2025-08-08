Chhatra Dal declares convener committees in 18 halls of Dhaka University

The Dhaka University (DU) unit of the BNP’s student wing Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has announced convening committees for its hall units, according to a press release issued by Chhatra Dal on Friday morning.

The statement said that the existing committees of 18 halls under the DU unit of Chhatra Dal have been dissolved and new convening committees have been announced in their place. These new committees were approved by DU Chhatra Dal president Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahas and general secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon.