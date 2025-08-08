Chhatra Dal declares convener committees in 18 halls of Dhaka University
The Dhaka University (DU) unit of the BNP’s student wing Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has announced convening committees for its hall units, according to a press release issued by Chhatra Dal on Friday morning.
The statement said that the existing committees of 18 halls under the DU unit of Chhatra Dal have been dissolved and new convening committees have been announced in their place. These new committees were approved by DU Chhatra Dal president Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahas and general secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon.
A total of 593 students have been given positions in the new hall committees. Among them, the 51-member committee of the Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall has named Md Zahidul Islam as convenor, Rizvi Alam as senior joint convenor and Zubayer Hossain as member secretary.
The 43-member committee of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall has Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim as convenor, Abdul Wahed as senior joint convenor, and Mehedi Hasan as member secretary.
The 47-member committee of Masterda Surja Sen Hall is led by Monowar Hossain Pranto as convenor, Lion Molya as senior joint convenor, and Md. Abidur Rahman Mishu as member secretary.
The 54-member committee of Bijoy Ekattor Hall has Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed as convenor, Sultan Md. Sadman Siddiq as senior joint convenor, and Sakib Biswas as member secretary.
The 54-member committee of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall has Saif Al Islam Deep as convenor, Rinvy Mosharraf as senior joint convenor, and Md. Sihab Hossain as member secretary.
The 61-member committee of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall has Abu Zar Ghaffari Ifat as convenor, Md. Tanvir Ahmed Ziam as senior joint convenor, and Monsur Ahmed Rafi as member secretary.
The 56-member committee of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall has Hasibur Rahman Asif as convenor, Shamsul Haque Anan as senior joint convenor, and Shahriar Leon as member secretary.
The 18-member committee of Salimullah Muslim Hall has Tawhidul Islam as convenor, Sakib Hossain as senior joint convenor, and Syed Yanath Islam as member secretary.
The 39-member committee of Sir AF Rahman Hall has Ferdous Siddiq Saimon as convenor, Md. Mehedi Hasan Munna as senior joint convenor, and Md. Mahdijjaman Jyoti as member secretary. The statement also remembers Shahriar Alam Samyo.
The 34-member committee of Jagannath Hall has Madhusudan Kundu Hrishikesh as convenor, Nityananda Pal as senior joint convenor, and Prosenjit Biswas as member secretary.
The 48-member committee of Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall has Mosaddeq Al Haque Shanto as convenor, Rakibul Hasan Saurav as senior joint convenor, and Md. Junaid Abrar as member secretary.
The 36-member committee of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall has Md. Abid Hasnat as convenor, B. M. Fahim Shahriar Dipto as senior joint convenor, and Md. Mehedi Hasan Rumi as member secretary.
The 25-member committee of Amar Ekushey Hall has Md. Asadul Haque Asad as convenor, Md. Shahnomaan Ziyon as senior joint convenor, and Abdul Hamid as member secretary.
The 8-member committee of Rokeya Hall has Sraboni Akter as convenor, Srabonti Hasan Bonna as senior joint convenor, and Anika Binte Ashraf as member secretary.
The 5-member committee of Shamsunnahar Hall has Tayeba Hasan Bithi as convenor, Nitu Rani Saha as senior joint convenor, and Rabeya Khanom Zerin as member secretary.
The 4-member committee of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall has Maliha Binte Khan (Avanti) as convenor and Jannatul Ferdous Iti as member secretary.
The 3-member committee of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall has Naushin Nahar Othi as convenor, Sharmin Khan as senior joint convenor, and Jannatul Ferdous as member secretary.
The 7-member committee of Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall has Tawhida Sultana as convenor, Zakia Sultana Alo as senior joint convenor, and Tasnia Jannat Chowdhury as member secretary.