Khaleda Zia's death: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister will attend funeral prayers

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister will attend Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, will attend the funeral prayers of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
This information was confirmed to Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon by a source from the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.
The source stated that Ishaq Dar is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday to participate in Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers.
Dhaka Bar Association expresses condolence over Khaleda Zia’s death
The Dhaka Bar Association has expressed grief over the death of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.
At the same time, the association’s members have decided not to participate in court proceedings in all courts across Dhaka on Tuesday. This information was conveyed in a condolence message issued by the Dhaka Bar Association.
In respect of the association’s decision, judges of the subordinate courts in Dhaka did not hold court sessions today. However, routine administrative work in the courts continued as usual.
Abul Hasan Kanon, Nazir of the CMM Court in Dhaka, said that the judges of the CMM Court decided not to hold sessions in view of Khaleda Zia’s death, but the court’s administrative work continued normally.
The condolence message prayed for the forgiveness of Khaleda Zia’s departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to her bereaved family.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of India expresses grief over Khaleda Zia’s death
Indian opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed deep grief over the death of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, the Congress leader wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. Throughout her long political career, she played a very important role in Bangladesh’s journey.”
Rahul Gandhi added, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family, supporters, and the people of Bangladesh.”
What will and won’t be included under tomorrow’s general holiday
Following the death of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, three days of state mourning will be observed starting Wednesday. In addition, a general holiday has been declared on Wednesday for her funeral prayers. See details
Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over Khaleda Zia’s death
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the death of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. On Tuesday, she shared her condolence in a post on the social media platform X.
In the post, Mamata wrote, “I am saddened by the passing of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister and prominent public leader Begum Khaleda Zia. I extend my condolences to her bereaved family, friends, and political colleagues.”
The Indo-Bangla Press Club in Kolkata has also expressed grief over Khaleda Zia’s death.
To me, Khaleda Zia is a compassionate mother who has devoted her life to the nation: Tarique Rahman
Tarique Rahman, the elder son of the BNP’s recently deceased chairperson Khaleda Zia, has shared a Facebook post about her.
The BNP’s acting chairperson posted it on his verified Facebook page at 2:03 pm on Tuesday. In the post, he wrote: “To me, Khaleda Zia is a compassionate mother who devoted her entire life to the country and its people.”
A condolence book has been opened at the Gulshan office, with diplomats arriving to pay their respects
A condolence book has been opened at the BNP Chairperson’s political office in Gulshan following the death of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Ambassadors and high commissioners from various countries are signing the book.
The condolence book was opened around 3:00pm on Tuesday, confirmed Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP’s media cell.
On the ground, it was observed that around 3:00 pm, Yao Wen, China’s Ambassador to Dhaka, visited the Gulshan political office to meet BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and later signed the condolence book.
He was followed by Imran Haider, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Dhaka, who also met Tarique Rahman and signed the book.
Around 3:15 pm, Tarique Rahman left the Gulshan office. After that, representatives from the embassies of Sweden, the Netherlands, and Iran came to sign the condolence book.
At 3:40 pm, Pranay Verma, India’s High Commissioner to Dhaka, visited the Gulshan office and signed the condolence book.
Khaleda Zia had become the leading figure of the democratic movement: DUCSU
The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.
DUCSU conveyed this condolence in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement said that after the martyrdom of President Ziaur Rahman, at a dark period in the country’s history, Khaleda Zia rose with steadfast determination.
Facing the oppression of dictatorship and political revenge, she became the leading figure of the democratic movement and the focal point of public aspirations.
The statement highlighted that Khaleda Zia’s leadership against autocracy, domination, and fascism was historic and memorable. It noted that she never bowed to foreign flattery or pressure and always sought to uphold Bangladesh’s dignity.
DUCSU prayed for the forgiveness of Khaleda Zia’s soul and expressed deep condolences to her bereaved family, well-wishers, and the people of the country.
Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers and burial to be held with state honours
The entire process—from transporting the body of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia from Evercare Hospital to the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, to her funeral prayers and burial—will be carried out with full state honors.
This information was confirmed by Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser of the interim government.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting held on Tuesday at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat, Shafiqul Alam said the highest level of security would be ensured around the vehicle carrying Khaleda Zia’s body.
More than 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion (APBN) personnel will be deployed, with members of the Army stationed at certain points.
The press secretary said Khaleda Zia was a three-time prime minister and the wife of former president Ziaur Rahman, describing her as an uncompromising leader.
Under her strong leadership, democracy was restored in the country, he said, adding that the government would make every possible effort to conduct all events, including her funeral prayers and burial, in an orderly manner.
He noted that cooperation would be provided by the BNP in this regard.
The meeting at the Secretariat, which focused on Khaleda Zia’s funeral, burial, public tributes, and overall security arrangements under state honours, was chaired by Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
After the meeting, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Brigadier General (retd) AKM Shamsul Islam, head of the security team for Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, responded to various questions from journalists.
Shafiqul Alam said Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers would be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
On Wednesday morning, her body will be taken from Evercare Hospital to the Parliament complex area. Special security arrangements will be in place along both sides of the route.
However, the exact time of the transfer will be announced later. She will be brought with state honours.
The press secretary added that the Chief Adviser, advisers, and diplomats would be present at Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers.
He noted that a large funeral was held in the Parliament complex area recently, and Khaleda Zia’s funeral would be even larger in scale. Preparations are being made accordingly.
At the press briefing, Shamsul Islam expressed gratitude for the interim government’s preparations. He said Khaleda Zia was not only a leader of the BNP but also a national leader. From the party’s position, the BNP would extend all kinds of cooperation to the government. He sought the government’s support in ensuring that Khaleda Zia receives the honour she deserves in her final farewell.
Shamsul Islam further said that when Khaleda Zia’s body is taken from Evercare Hospital to the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, members of the public and BNP leaders and activists will pay their respects along both sides of the road.