Khaleda Zia's death: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister will attend funeral prayers

The entire process—from transporting the body of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia from Evercare Hospital to the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, to her funeral prayers and burial—will be carried out with full state honors.

This information was confirmed by Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser of the interim government.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting held on Tuesday at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat, Shafiqul Alam said the highest level of security would be ensured around the vehicle carrying Khaleda Zia’s body.

More than 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion (APBN) personnel will be deployed, with members of the Army stationed at certain points.

The press secretary said Khaleda Zia was a three-time prime minister and the wife of former president Ziaur Rahman, describing her as an uncompromising leader.

Under her strong leadership, democracy was restored in the country, he said, adding that the government would make every possible effort to conduct all events, including her funeral prayers and burial, in an orderly manner.

He noted that cooperation would be provided by the BNP in this regard.

The meeting at the Secretariat, which focused on Khaleda Zia’s funeral, burial, public tributes, and overall security arrangements under state honours, was chaired by Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

After the meeting, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Brigadier General (retd) AKM Shamsul Islam, head of the security team for Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, responded to various questions from journalists.

Shafiqul Alam said Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers would be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

On Wednesday morning, her body will be taken from Evercare Hospital to the Parliament complex area. Special security arrangements will be in place along both sides of the route.

However, the exact time of the transfer will be announced later. She will be brought with state honours.

The press secretary added that the Chief Adviser, advisers, and diplomats would be present at Khaleda Zia’s funeral prayers.

He noted that a large funeral was held in the Parliament complex area recently, and Khaleda Zia’s funeral would be even larger in scale. Preparations are being made accordingly.

At the press briefing, Shamsul Islam expressed gratitude for the interim government’s preparations. He said Khaleda Zia was not only a leader of the BNP but also a national leader. From the party’s position, the BNP would extend all kinds of cooperation to the government. He sought the government’s support in ensuring that Khaleda Zia receives the honour she deserves in her final farewell.

Shamsul Islam further said that when Khaleda Zia’s body is taken from Evercare Hospital to the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, members of the public and BNP leaders and activists will pay their respects along both sides of the road.