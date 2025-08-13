Anisul-Howlader committee sends letter to EC seeking recognition

The Jatiya Party faction led by Anisul Islam Mahmud and Ruhul Amin Howlader is seeking “recognition” from the Election Commission (EC).

On 9 August, the council of this faction of the party was held under the leadership of these two leaders. The very next day, they submitted the names of four newly elected committee members to the EC.

The other two names on the list are Senior Co–Chairman Kazi Feroz Rashid and Executive Chairman Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Sidestepping Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, senior leaders of the party held this council last Saturday. They are calling it the party’s “10th council.” In it, Anisul Islam Mahmud was elected chairman and Ruhul Amin Howlader general secretary.