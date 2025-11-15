BNP’s focus only on national election, regardless of satisfaction or dissatisfaction

Regardless of whether they are satisfied or dissatisfied with the process of implementing the July National Charter, the BNP is moving forward towards the national election, giving little importance to these concerns.

Policy-making leaders of the party say that although there are strong disagreements on certain matters within the interim government’s decisions, they are reassured by the announcement that the referendum and the national election will be held on the same day.

This fulfils their primary demand. The BNP is not currently overly concerned about the remaining points of disagreement.