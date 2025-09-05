Referendum on PR in Upper House under discussion

The National Consensus Commission is considering multiple options, including a referendum in some cases and special constitutional orders in others, as a method of implementing the July National Charter. In particular, the possibility of recommending a referendum on the question of proportional representation (PR) elections in the upper house of parliament is under consideration. And advice will be given for implementation through ordinances and executive orders for proposals that are not related to the constitution. This has been learned from multiple sources of the Consensus Commission.

The method or process of implementation will be finalised by combining the opinions of political parties and experts. In this regard, the Consensus Commission will again hold meetings with experts. After that, the recommendations on the July National Charter and the method of implementing the charter will be sent together next week to the political parties and the government. The method of implementation will not be part of the July Charter.

The Commission held meetings among themselves on Wednesday and Thursday regarding finalising the charter and its implementation method. Yesterday, the Commission had expected to send the final draft of the July Charter to the parties. However, that did not happen in the end. Although the charter is almost finalised, the Commission wants to send both the method of implementation and the charter together. For this reason, more time is being taken.