Police stops Sadik Kayem’s attempt to lay siege to home adviser’s office
Police stopped the programme to lay siege to the office of the home adviser, demanding the arrest of those involved in the attempted assassination of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the recovery of all illegal firearms through nationwide operations and the arrest of terrorists linked to League, whose activities are now banned.
The programme began at approximately 11:45am today, Monday, from in front of the Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) office. Students and people participating in the programme proceeded towards the home ministry.
At around 1:20 pm, the protesters reached the Doel Chattor area of Dhaka University, where they encountered a police barricade. They broke through the barricade and moved forward.
Subsequently, the demonstrators arrived in front of the High Court Mazar, where they again faced police obstruction at 1:23 pm. This barricade was also breached and they continued advancing.
At 1:27 pm, the protesters were stopped by police on the road leading towards the secretariat adjacent to the Shikha Bhaban (Education Building). They are currently stationed there, chanting various slogans.
The seige programme of the Home Adviser’s office is being led by DUCSU Vice President Abu Sadik Kayem. Under his leadership, a 10-member delegation set off for the Home Adviser’s office at around 1:45 pm.
Earlier, on Sunday, DUCSU Literary and Cultural secretary Musaddiq Ali Ibn Mohammad had called for the siege programme of the Home Adviser’s office, urging students and the general public to participate spontaneously.
On Friday, the day after the announcement of the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election, Sharif Osman Hadi, a prospective parliamentary candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency and convenor of the Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the Purana Paltan area of the capital.
For advanced medical treatment, an air ambulance carrying Osman Hadi departed for Singapore. The air ambulance took off at approximately 1:55 pm today, Monday.