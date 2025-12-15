Police stops Sadik Kayem’s attempt to lay siege to home adviser’s office

Police stopped the programme to lay siege to the office of the home adviser, demanding the arrest of those involved in the attempted assassination of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the recovery of all illegal firearms through nationwide operations and the arrest of terrorists linked to League, whose activities are now banned.

The programme began at approximately 11:45am today, Monday, from in front of the Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) office. Students and people participating in the programme proceeded towards the home ministry.