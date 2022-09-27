Jamaat terms Iqbal Hasan Mahmud's remark 'indecent'

Condemning his remark, the statement reads it cannot be a language of a politician. His remark has disappointed the nation.
Iqbal Hasan said AL frequently talks about the relationship between Jamaat and BNP. Now, the time has come to talk about the relationship between Jamaat and AL. Both the words -- Awami-League and Jamaat -- are from Urdu. AL cancels the registration of Jamaat, but cannot declare the party illegal.
“Then, I can say that they are in an extramarital affair,” he said.
Abdul Halim said his remark over canceling the registration of Jamaat has raised questions among the people. Jamaat-e-Islami never believes in politics of any compromise, secrecy and conspiracy and there is no question of doing so.
In whose interest and to satisfy whom, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud delivered this remark, the Jamaat leader added.
His speech has made the nation disappointed at a time when all democratic forces in the country are firmly determined to establish an election-time neutral government in a bid to ensure the franchise of citizens. He is unable to comprehend the expression of the people.
In the statement, Abdul Halim said Iqbal Mahmud showed ignorance by terming the word 'Jamaat' as 'Urdu'. So, the statement asked him to refrain from delivering such 'incoherent' remarks in the future.