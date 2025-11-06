Can political parties reach an agreement through discussion, what history says?

Differences have recently emerged among political parties regarding the implementation of the July Charter or reform proposals. In light of this, the interim government has urged the parties to engage in discussion among themselves to provide a unified set of recommendations to the government.

The government, however, will not organise this discussion, the initiative must come from the political parties themselves. If the parties fail to reach a collective decision within a week, the government will proceed with its own course of action.

This request was formally made by the interim government on Monday. Three days have since passed, yet there has been no indication of any discussion among the political parties, not even informal contact.

Considering the limited time and political realities, analysts remain sceptical that the parties will voluntarily come together for dialogue.