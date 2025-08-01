We want elections by February: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the people of Bangladesh want the country to be run under an elected government.

“Our chief adviser has already announced that elections will be held in February… and that is the election we want. The people want it too,” he stated.

He made the remarks on Friday afternoon while addressing a rally at Rabindra Sarani in the capital’s Uttara, organised by BNP’s Dhaka North City unit in memory of those killed during the 2024 mass uprising.

Pointing out why elections are needed, Fakhrul said, “If I face any problem now, I have nowhere to go. Who do I turn to? There are no MPs. Is there anyone? Who will raise my voice in parliament? There’s no one. That’s why we urgently need elections, we need a parliament where we can voice our concerns.”