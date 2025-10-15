Historic CUCSU election after 35 years

For the first time in 35 years, students at the University of Chittagong (CU) are going to cast their votes today, Tuesday, in the long-awaited Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) and hall council elections. The last such election was held in 1990.

In the absence of elections, the campus remained under the influence of ruling-party-backed or dominant student groups, who often prioritised control and conflict over student welfare.

Dormitory seats were distributed based on allegiance rather than need, while students continued to suffer from housing shortages, poor food quality, and inadequate transport services.

Many were also forced to join rallies and processions and, in some cases, faced violence and intimidation.