Quader wants to know specific time of govt's fall from Fakhrul

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today urged BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to disclose whether the directives of their movements to oust the government will come from London or Thakurgaon.

Pointing out at Fakhrul, he said: "If the date of when the government has to leave is known, the government can make preparations to leave. Besides, it's also better to be known that whether the storm of falling of the government is coming from London or Thakurgaon."

"BNP is saying every day that the government's time is over so as the general secretary of the party, I want to know from Mirza Fakhrul when the day (fall of the government) will come. I have been hearing this for the last 10 years," he reiterated.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said these while addressing the first triennial national conference of Awami Olama League at the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) here.