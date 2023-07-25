Many are happy with US sanctions on Cambodia: Obaidul Quader

Obaidul Quader said, “Many people are happy seeing in the international news that sanctions have been imposed on Cambodia after the country’s opposition didn’t join the election. Whose fault is it if the opposition doesn't content?

He said that those who had been looking so pale all these days, now seem to have revived. Fakhrul has his voice back. He looks so innocuous, yet his words are so venomous.

The Awami League leader said, “Look at the differences between BNP’s rally in seven districts and Awami League’s rally in seven upazilas. Everyone has seen it and that is the sign of peoples’ trust in the development under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.”

From now on, there is no scope to remain inactive. We have to remain alert till the polls. We will not engage in any clashes and will have to remain alert in the field until the election, and resist those who instigate clashes.”