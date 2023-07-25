Many are happy with US sanctions on Cambodia: Obaidul Quader

Awami League secretary general Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the US has imposed sanctions on Cambodia following the country’s election and many people are happy seeing this in the international media, but the sanctions have been imposed as the country’s opposition party did not participate in the election.
He made these remarks while addressing a joint meeting at the party’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital where he exchanged views with the president sand the secretaries of the Awami League’s associated bodies, and the Dhaka city south, north and district units.
Obaidul Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, claimed that there are reports of BNP bringing arms from border areas.
He said, “We are receiving news that they (BNP) are purchasing arms in the border areas and Chapainawabganj is one of the supply bases of their arms. They are storing arms there. BNP think that people's power is not the power, the power of arms is the real power. People don’t trust those who come to power with arms.”
Obaidul Quader said, “Had persons who had been in power in the past come to office with people’s support? There was Ziaur Rahman and there was HM Ershad. Khaleda Zia is their successor. BNP doesn’t have faith in people and they know what the results of the election will be.”
He said, “We want a conflict-free, peaceful, fair and free election and this is our commitment to the nation, and for that reason, the election commission has been made an independent body. A law has been passed in parliament for a free election and there is no opportunity to rig the electoral system.”
Obaidul Quader said, “Many people are happy seeing in the international news that sanctions have been imposed on Cambodia after the country’s opposition didn’t join the election. Whose fault is it if the opposition doesn't content?
He said that those who had been looking so pale all these days, now seem to have revived. Fakhrul has his voice back. He looks so innocuous, yet his words are so venomous.
The Awami League leader said, “Look at the differences between BNP’s rally in seven districts and Awami League’s rally in seven upazilas. Everyone has seen it and that is the sign of peoples’ trust in the development under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.”
From now on, there is no scope to remain inactive. We have to remain alert till the polls. We will not engage in any clashes and will have to remain alert in the field until the election, and resist those who instigate clashes.”