Jamaat protests Hefazat Ameer’s statement

In his statement, Zubair referred to a report published on the front page of Daily Inqilab on 15 September under the headline, “If Jamaat comes to power, the existence of Qawmi, Deobandi and Sunniyat madrasahs won’t remain”.

He described Babunagari’s claim as “false and fabricated,” saying, “There is not a grain of truth in such remarks. This statement is entirely baseless and unbecoming of a respected scholar of his stature. I condemn and protest his comment.”

Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair further stated that Jamaat-e-Islami is a systematic, Islamic-oriented political party. Since its inception, the party has been serving Islam through establishing mosques, madrasahs, and orphanages across the country.