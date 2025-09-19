Jamaat protests
Jamaat will be the ruling party, BNP the opposition: Shahjahan
Muhammad Shahjahan, a senior leader of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Chattogram region, has said that the young student community from the heart of Dhaka University has given a message that Bangladesh has entered from an era of fascism into an era of democracy.
In continuation of this, Jamaat-e-Islami will win enough seats in the upcoming national election to form the government, thus, Jamaat-e-Islami will be the ruling party and BNP will have to go to the opposition, he said.
Muhammad Shahjahan said this while addressing as the special guest at a rally, held on Friday afternoon in Chattogram city.
The rally was organised by the city unit of the party as part of the centrally declared programme demanding five points including election in February based on the July Charter.
The rally was held in the courtyard of Andarkilla Shahi Jame Mosque, presided over by acting city Ameer Muhammad Nazrul Islam, with Jamaat’s Central Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan as the chief guest.
Rafiqul Islam Khan said, “Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus pledged to the people that he would bring fundamental reforms to the constitution, ensure trial of genocide, bring back the money laundered abroad, ensure a political level playing field, and hold the best election in the world. But we are noticing that under pressure from a certain quarter or through conspiracy, this country’s people are being led in a direction where they will be deprived of exercising their right to vote.”
Referring to the Awami League, BNP, and Jatiya Party, Rafiqul Islam Khan said, “Since independence three parties have ruled the country. One is a fascist party. Another has disappeared because of excessive subservience. The other made Bangladesh champion in corruption five times. Since 5 August, they have engaged in extortion, finished off with sand and stone; now they are engaged in the conspiracy of devouring the map of Bangladesh.”
Pointing out that there are conspirators around the Chief Adviser, the Jamaat central leader said, “Many say that Professor Muhammad Yunus has entered into the pocket of a political party. We do not want to believe that. However, we do believe that people around him have been hatching conspiracy, leading this country into danger. The rehabilitation of the Awami League on the soil of Bangladesh will not be allowed.”
Jammat’s Chattogram unit acting Ameer Muhammad Nazrul Islam presided over the event.
He said there are countless examples in the country when government decisions were given legal basis through provisional orders. Then why is the July Charter not being given a legal basis, this is the question. A provisional order must be issued very quickly to provide a legal basis to the July Movement.
Jamaat secretary Muhammad Nurul Amin, organising secretary Shamsuzzaman Helali, Jamaat’s nominated candidate for Chattogram–11 constituency Shafiul Alam, nominated candidate for Chattogram–8 constituency Abu Naser, among others, were present there.
Party leaders and activists brought out a procession in front of Andarkilla Shahi Jame Mosque around 5:30 pm after the rally.
Earlier, on 15 September, the party announced a three-day programme at a press conference held at Al Falah auditorium adjacent to the central office of Jamaat in Dhaka demanding five points.
In support of this demand, today Jamaat held protest processions in all divisional cities including Chattogram.
Besides, on 26 September, Jamaat-e-Islami will hold protest processions in all districts and upazilas of the country.
Jamaat’s five demands are: to hold the upcoming February election on the basis of the July National Charter; to introduce the PR system in both houses of parliament in the upcoming national election; to ensure a level playing field for a free, fair, and acceptable election; to make visible trials of all oppression, persecution, genocide, and corruption by the fascist government; and to ban the activities of the Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance, accomplices of the fascist.