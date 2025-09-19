Jamaat will be the ruling party, BNP the opposition: Shahjahan

Muhammad Shahjahan, a senior leader of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Chattogram region, has said that the young student community from the heart of Dhaka University has given a message that Bangladesh has entered from an era of fascism into an era of democracy.

In continuation of this, Jamaat-e-Islami will win enough seats in the upcoming national election to form the government, thus, Jamaat-e-Islami will be the ruling party and BNP will have to go to the opposition, he said.

Muhammad Shahjahan said this while addressing as the special guest at a rally, held on Friday afternoon in Chattogram city.

The rally was organised by the city unit of the party as part of the centrally declared programme demanding five points including election in February based on the July Charter.

The rally was held in the courtyard of Andarkilla Shahi Jame Mosque, presided over by acting city Ameer Muhammad Nazrul Islam, with Jamaat’s Central Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan as the chief guest.