Tajnuva Jabeen resigns from NCP

Tajnuba Jabin has resigned from the National Citizen Party (NCP) and she announced the decision in a post on her verified Facebook page at 12:35pm on Sunday.

Tajnuva Jabeen was a joint convener of the NCP, and the party had declared her as its candidate for the Dhaka-17 constituency.

Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, the NCP has fallen into a crisis over seat-sharing talks with Jamaat-e-Islami. A section of the party’s central leaders has expressed strong opposition.