Tajnuva Jabeen resigns from NCP
Tajnuba Jabin has resigned from the National Citizen Party (NCP) and she announced the decision in a post on her verified Facebook page at 12:35pm on Sunday.
Tajnuva Jabeen was a joint convener of the NCP, and the party had declared her as its candidate for the Dhaka-17 constituency.
Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, the NCP has fallen into a crisis over seat-sharing talks with Jamaat-e-Islami. A section of the party’s central leaders has expressed strong opposition.
After the NCP’s agreement with Jamaat was largely finalised, Tasnim Jara announced her resignation from the party on Saturday evening.
She was the party’s senior joint secretary and a member of the political council.
Earlier, on Thursday, Mir Arshadul Haque, known as a leader of the anti-Jamaat faction within the NCP, had also resigned from the party.