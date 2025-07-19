BNP men vandalise stage of NCP rally in Chakaria

Leaders of BNP and its student wing Chhatra Dal have foiled a street rally of National Citizen Party (NCP) in Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

The BNP men vandalised the stage built for a street rally of NCP at Janata Shopping Centre in Chakaria.

Later the army and policemen dispersed the BNP men.

NCP’s Nahid Islam and other central leaders were supposed to address the street rally.

BNP leaders and activists said NCP’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, while speaking at a rally in Cox’s Bazar town, made an objectionable remark on BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.

Nasiruddin’s remark hurt the BNP leaders and activists and they took to streets in protest in different areas of Cox’s Bazar. BNP men started a protest rally on Chakaria highway from 4:00pm, chanting different slogans in favour of Salahuddin.