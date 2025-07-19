BNP men vandalise stage of NCP rally in Chakaria
Leaders of BNP and its student wing Chhatra Dal have foiled a street rally of National Citizen Party (NCP) in Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar.
The BNP men vandalised the stage built for a street rally of NCP at Janata Shopping Centre in Chakaria.
Later the army and policemen dispersed the BNP men.
NCP’s Nahid Islam and other central leaders were supposed to address the street rally.
BNP leaders and activists said NCP’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, while speaking at a rally in Cox’s Bazar town, made an objectionable remark on BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.
Nasiruddin’s remark hurt the BNP leaders and activists and they took to streets in protest in different areas of Cox’s Bazar. BNP men started a protest rally on Chakaria highway from 4:00pm, chanting different slogans in favour of Salahuddin.
Earlier in Cox’s Bazar, Nasiruddin said, “There was a famous godfather named Shamim Osman in Narayanganj in the past. Now we hear a new godfather has come in Cox’s Bazar from Shillong, who is usurping fish enclosures, and people’s properties. Again this person does not understand reform. I don’t want to mention his name. However, the people of Cox’s Bazar will face him who is against reform and does not understand PR (Proportional Representation) on the streets.”
This speech enraged BNP leaders and activists.
An eyewitness said local NCP men set up a stage in Chakaria in the afternoon. A group of people suddenly attacked the stage around 3:45pm and drove away NCP men present. Army quickly rushed to the scene and chased the attackers away.
NCP’s Chakaria upazila organiser Khairul Bashar said BNP and Chhatra Dal men vandalised the stage and tore the banner of the programme.
Md Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Chakaria police station, said, “Police and army men are on alert in the area. We are not aware of vandalisation of the stage.”
NCP central committee joint chief organiser Imon Syed told Prothom Alo that Chakaria’s street rally was called off due to BNP’s attack.
“Our leaders did not stay in Chakaria. We are now (5:05pm) staying at the Fasiakhali area on Lama-Thanchi road. Our central leaders are also here. We are frightened as BNP leaders and activists have gathered here,” Imon Syed said.