Tarique to top any list of Bangladesh money launderers: Quader

The AL general secretary also urged BNP secretary general to provide proofs and evidences before raising any allegations.
About fugitive businessman PK Halder who was detained in India, Quader said Halder has no relation with the ruling party. He is rather identified as a money launderer. Halder's trial will be held as per law, he mentioned, he said.
Quader called upon the party leaders and workers to make it well-organized and smarter as part of preparations for the next parliamentary elections under the leadership of party president Sheikh Hasina.
Saying 'those who have involvement with extortion, drug peddling, smuggling and terrorism will have no room in AL, Quader urged the local leaders to evaluate good and dedicated politicians in forming new committees.
