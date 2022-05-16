Tarique to top any list of Bangladesh money launderers: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the name of Tarique Rahman, a convicted fugitive leader of BNP, will come on top in any list of money launderers of Bangladesh.

Quader’s rebuff came in response to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s demand that the government publishes a list of those who siphoned off money from the country.

Quader, who is also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing virtually the triennial council of Meherpur district unit of Awami League.