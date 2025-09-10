Chhatra Shibir announces prayer, Shabbedari to mark victory, no procession

In addition, Chhatra Shibir will organise visits to the graves of martyrs, and its members will meet with families of martyrs as well as those who were injured.

All metropolitan, city, university and district units of the organisation have been instructed to implement these programmes. However, the directive specifically advises against organising victory rallies, processions or parades.

The programme details were conveyed through an official press statement signed by Azizur Rahman Azad, the organisation’s central publicity secretary, on Wednesday.