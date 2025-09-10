Chhatra Shibir announces prayer, Shabbedari to mark victory, no procession
Following the victory of the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir has announced a two-day programme.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, the organisation’s central president, Zahidul Islam, outlined the planned activities, which include thanksgiving prayers (doa mahfil) and Shabbedari (night-long religious observances).
In addition, Chhatra Shibir will organise visits to the graves of martyrs, and its members will meet with families of martyrs as well as those who were injured.
All metropolitan, city, university and district units of the organisation have been instructed to implement these programmes. However, the directive specifically advises against organising victory rallies, processions or parades.
The programme details were conveyed through an official press statement signed by Azizur Rahman Azad, the organisation’s central publicity secretary, on Wednesday.