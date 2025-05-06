Khaleda Zia reaches ‘Feroza’
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia has arrived at her Gulshan residence 'Feroza'.
Khaleda Zia returned to the country at around 10:30 am today, Tuesday, after receiving advanced treatment in the UK. Her two daughters-in-law Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman returned home with her.
Khaleda Zia went directly to her residence Feroza on Road No. 79, Gulshan-2 from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
A large number of party leaders and activists welcomed Khaleda Zia on the way from the airport to Feroza. She reached 'Feroza' at 1:25pm.
Party leaders and activists gathered in the area adjacent to Feroza since morning on the occasion of Khaleda Zia's arrival.
They had national flags and party flags in their hands. Apart from this, they carried various banners and festoons. They made the entire area roar with slogans.
Security was tightened in advance in Feroza and its surrounding areas.
Barricades were placed in front of Road No. 79, Gulshan-2, the entrance to Feroza.
Strict security arrangements were taken on both sides of the road.
Alongside Army, BGB, RAB and police, members of Chairperson Security Force (CSF) were also deployed in the surroundings of Feroza.
BNP leaders and activists carrying national flag and party flag gathered in Gulshan area since the morning to welcome Khaleda Zia. They chanted different slogans.
Khaleda Zia left Dhaka for the UK on 7 January for a better treatment. She was be accompanied by her late younger son Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman Sithi.
Khaleda Zia received treatment at the private specialised hospital, The London Clinic, in London, under the supervision of a medical board led by John Patrick Kennedy.