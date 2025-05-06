Khaleda Zia reaches ‘Feroza’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia has arrived at her Gulshan residence 'Feroza'.

Khaleda Zia returned to the country at around 10:30 am today, Tuesday, after receiving advanced treatment in the UK. Her two daughters-in-law Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman returned home with her.

Khaleda Zia went directly to her residence Feroza on Road No. 79, Gulshan-2 from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

A large number of party leaders and activists welcomed Khaleda Zia on the way from the airport to Feroza. She reached 'Feroza' at 1:25pm.