Sarjis threatens NESCO officials for power outage during NCP event in Panchagarh

Sarjis Alam, declared, “After this, if any institution in Panchagarh acts in a politically bias manner, it will not remain in this district. This is my personal commitment. Bankrupt people like you should start putting your own affairs in order. This is Panchagarh, not a place to display your misbehaviour. I have never bothered about tyrants like the murderous Hasina, and I have no time to bother about district- and division-level NESCO officials like you.”

Sarjis Alam added, “Whenever you speak out against extortionists, land grabbers, syndicates, drug dealers and corrupt people, someone immediately feels the heat. That’s when they try to obstruct you in all sorts of ways. But let us be clear: as long as we live, those who abuse power on Panchagarh soil, the corrupt, the extortionists, those who run syndicates, the land grabbers and drug traffickers, will no longer sleep in peace. It’s only a matter of time. We will root them out completely and see how just how bold they really are.”

Earlier, the long march organised by NCP’s Panchagarh district unit began around 12:15 pm yesterday from the historic sugar mill grounds in Panchagarh, heading toward Banglabandha. The procession was led by the NCP’s chief organiser for the northern region, Sarjis Alam, accompanied by several pickup trucks and more than five hundred motorcycles. Along with the chief coordinators from the five upazilas, leaders and activists of NCP and Jatiya Juboshakti also took part.