Several leaders to join NCP today from multiple parties, groups

Several leaders and activists from Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), United Peoples Bangladesh (UP Bangladesh), and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement are set to join the National Citizen Party (NCP).

A press conference has been scheduled for today, Sunday at 1:30pm at the NCP’s temporary central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka, to mark the occasion.

A senior NCP policymaker and Member of Parliament, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that Ali Ahsan Junaid and Rafe Salman Rifat—key organisers of UP Bangladesh and former presidents of the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Dhaka University unit—will join the NCP. AB Party Joint General Secretary Sani Abdul Haque will also join.

In addition, leaders and activists from various units of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement—including its president Rifat Rashid, chief coordinator Hasib Al Islam, office secretary Shahadat Hossain, legal cell secretary Mahfuz, and Kushtia University unit convener SM Sweet—are joining the NCP and its affiliated bodies today.

According to a message from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Rifat Rashid will join Jatiya Juboshokti, Hasib Al Islam will join Jatiya Chatra Shokti, and Shahadat Hossain and SM Sweet will join the NCP’s central committee.

The NCP leader further said that several individuals are joining today, with more expected to join in phases.

When contacted, NCP Joint Convener Monira Sharmin said, “NCP aims to become a major party. To achieve that, it will have to accommodate many. The party’s doors are open to those who support Bangladesh-oriented politics and reforms.”