EU to send observers for Bangladesh’s upcoming polls: Amir Khosru

The BNP leader made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting between BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office.

Khosru said the discussion mainly focused on the upcoming national election, expected to be held in the first half of February, and the overall electoral process.

He said the EU has always played an important role in Bangladesh’s electoral process and will continue to do so this time as well.