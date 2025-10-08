EU to send observers for Bangladesh’s upcoming polls: Amir Khosru
The European Union (EU) has decided to send election observers to Bangladesh for the upcoming national election, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said on Sunday.
“The EU has decided to send observers following requests from the government and the Election Commission. They are eagerly waiting to see a fair, transparent and acceptable election in Bangladesh,” he said.
The BNP leader made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting between BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office.
Khosru said the discussion mainly focused on the upcoming national election, expected to be held in the first half of February, and the overall electoral process.
He said the EU has always played an important role in Bangladesh’s electoral process and will continue to do so this time as well.
The BNP leader said the talks also covered several issues, including the economy, trade relations, institutional reforms, and the importance of strengthening democracy in Bangladesh.
Highlighting Bangladesh’s strong economic ties with the EU, Khosru said the country’s ready-made garments sector has grown significantly thanks to the EU’s duty-free market access. “They want to continue this support, and in the coming days, they want Bangladesh–EU trade relations to remain strong and uninterrupted.”
He said the EU also expressed its willingness to continue supporting efforts to make democracy in Bangladesh more institutional and sustainable.
The BNP leader said the EU wants to see democratic institutions — Parliament, government, judiciary, and the media — functioning independently.
Khosru said the EU is also keen to help create an environment where people can enjoy freedom of expression and democratic rights.
“We welcome this initiative. If we want democracy in Bangladesh to continue, we must make it institutional. The elements that make democracy work also need to be institutionalised, and the institutions themselves must function independently. We need to restore our democratic culture and revive the values that have been lost,” he said.
The BNP leader said their discussion also touched on the need to make Parliament stronger and more effective. “A strong democracy cannot exist without a strong Parliament, and the EU wants to support efforts to strengthen parliamentary activities."
The EU ambassador arrived at the BNP Chairperson’s office around 11am and held the meeting with Fakhrul for one hour and ten minutes.
Apart from Khosru, BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan and Organising Secretary Shama Obaed were also present at the meeting.