Khaleda Zia hospitalised at midnight

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the small hours of Tuesday after she had fallen ill.
An informed source from BNP chairperson's Gulshan office confirmed this to Prothom Alo. According to sources, Khaleda Zia came out of Gulshan's residence around 1:20 am. She was taken to Evercare Hospital after 15 minutes.
BNP health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that the medical board members formed for the treatment of Khaleda Zia decided to admit her to the hospital. The physician under whose supervision Khaleda Zia will be in the hospital arrived in the hospital. Other members of the medical board were also present in the hospital.
Asked if there was any major complication as she was taken to the hospital late at night, Rafiqul Islam said that the physicians have been taking Khaleda Zia's physical condition very seriously. She has been ailing from various physical conditions for a long time. It was decided to admit her to the hospital late at night to avoid further complications.
Earlier, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for a health checkup on 29 April. She stayed in the hospital for five days and had several tests done. Later she returned to the residence.
Khaleda Zia underwent an angiogram in June last year and was diagnosed with three blockages in her heart. Later, a stent was placed by removing the blockage.
Former prime minister Khaleda Zia was sent to jail in 2018 after being convicted in a graft case.
The ruling Awami League government ‘temporarily released’ her on 25 March, 2020, in view of the family's request after the Covid pandemic broke out in the country. The suspension of her sentence is being extended by six months since then.