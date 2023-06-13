Khaleda Zia hospitalised at midnight

BNP health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that the medical board members formed for the treatment of Khaleda Zia decided to admit her to the hospital. The physician under whose supervision Khaleda Zia will be in the hospital arrived in the hospital. Other members of the medical board were also present in the hospital.

Asked if there was any major complication as she was taken to the hospital late at night, Rafiqul Islam said that the physicians have been taking Khaleda Zia's physical condition very seriously. She has been ailing from various physical conditions for a long time. It was decided to admit her to the hospital late at night to avoid further complications.