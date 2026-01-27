No dynastic politics will remain in country if Jamaat comes to power: Shafiqur Rahman
A new political culture will be established in Bangladesh by putting an end to the country’s past “dynasty-based” politics, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said.
He stated that if Jamaat comes to power, dynastic politics will no longer exist in the country.
He made these remarks while addressing a public election rally as the chief guest at the Jashore Eidgah ground on Tuesday morning.
“We will bring an end to the stale, worn-out politics of the past and introduce a new form of politics in Bangladesh, where dynastic rule will have no place. We do not seek victory for our party; we seek victory for the country’s 180 million people,” the Jamaat ameer said.
Announcing development plans, the Jamaat leader said that if his party comes to power, Jashore pourashava will be upgraded to a city corporation.
He also promised the establishment of a 500-bed hospital at Jashore Medical College, alongside improvements to transport systems and physical infrastructure.
Speaking about the referendum, which will be organised on the same day of the 13th parliamentary election on 12 February, Shafiqur Rahman said, “A ‘yes’ vote in the referendum means freedom, while a ‘no’ vote means servitude. On 12 February, the ‘yes’ vote will come first, followed by the vote for forming the government.”
Criticising the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the Jamaat ameer said, “On the one hand they talk about family cards, and on the other they lay hands on women. Even a mother would not be safe at their hands.”
Referring to alleged obstructions faced by Jamaat’s female activists during election campaigning, he said, “Who are you to obstruct our programmes? If there is a violation of the code of conduct, report it to the administration. Whatever punishment is imposed, we will accept it. But who gave you the right to lay hands on women? We will not tolerate any insult to our mothers.”
Calling for resistance against such obstacles, the Jamaat ameer said, “I call upon the youth—wherever obstacles arise, they must be resisted. We will not provoke anyone, but neither will we spare anyone.”
Addressing the administration, he said it must remain neutral and stand on the side of the people.
In an apparent reference to the BNP, Shafiqur Rahman said, “A party that cannot control its own activists will not be able to run the country. First restore discipline within your own party. If you need our cooperation in that regard, we are ready to provide it. We stand for truth, justice and a new Bangladesh.”
Towards the end of his speech, the Jamaat ameer introduced the party’s candidates for Jashore’s six constituencies to the public by handing them the “daripalla” (balance scale) symbol.
The rally was presided over by Jashore district Jamaat ameer Golam Rasul.
Special guests included the party’s secretary general Mia Golam Porwar and Islami Chhatra Shibir central president Nurul Islam, among others.