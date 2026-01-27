No dynastic politics will remain in country if Jamaat comes to power: Shafiqur Rahman

“We will bring an end to the stale, worn-out politics of the past and introduce a new form of politics in Bangladesh, where dynastic rule will have no place. We do not seek victory for our party; we seek victory for the country’s 180 million people,” the Jamaat ameer said.

Announcing development plans, the Jamaat leader said that if his party comes to power, Jashore pourashava will be upgraded to a city corporation.

He also promised the establishment of a 500-bed hospital at Jashore Medical College, alongside improvements to transport systems and physical infrastructure.

Speaking about the referendum, which will be organised on the same day of the 13th parliamentary election on 12 February, Shafiqur Rahman said, “A ‘yes’ vote in the referendum means freedom, while a ‘no’ vote means servitude. On 12 February, the ‘yes’ vote will come first, followed by the vote for forming the government.”