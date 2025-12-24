Tarique Rahman's return: His 3-day schedule

Salahuddin Ahmed said that on the following day, Friday, 26 December, after the Jumma prayers, Tarique Rahman will first visit the grave of Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

From there, he will go to the National Martyrs’ Monument in Savar to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

On Saturday, 27 December, there will also be two programmes. On that day, he will complete his national identity card-related procedures.

Whether Tarique Rahman will personally go to the Election Commission office in Agargaon in the capital for this purpose will be informed later. He will complete all procedures to become a voter that day.

He will then go to the Dhaka University campus to visit the grave of martyred Osman Hadi, Salahuddin Ahmed added.