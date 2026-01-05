Tarique Rahman to visit Bogura next Sunday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman will visit Bogura next Sunday.

According to Bogura district BNP’s Rezaul Karim (Badsha), he will arrive on a tour of his ancestral district after 19 years.

This will also be his first trip outside Dhaka since returning to the country after over 15 years in exile in London.

In the upcoming 13th parliamentary election, Tarique Rahman is contesting for the first time as BNP’s candidate from the Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency. He is also the party’s candidate for Dhaka-17.

Tarique's father, BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, had his ancestral home in Gabtali, Bogura. From 1991 to 2008, in every national election, the party’s late chairperson Khaleda Zia contested from Bogura-7 and won each time by a wide margin.