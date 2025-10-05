Final decision looms on July Charter referendum proposal: BNP’s Salahuddin

Regarding the proposal for a referendum, the BNP leader said, “The question is whether all political parties together represent the entire population. Therefore, if consent can be obtained from the people—that the political parties have signed and committed to the July National Charter, and whether the public supports it—only then will there be a definitive opinion from the people for implementing the July National Charter.”

Salahuddin Ahmed also noted that no constitutional amendment is needed for holding a referendum.

According to him, Article 142 of the constitution, which the fascist Awami League government had dismissed, has now been reinstated by the High Court ruling.

Pointing out that there is no provision anywhere in the constitution that prevents a referendum, he expressed, an ordinance could be issued to give the election commission the authority to hold a referendum on the same day as the parliamentary election, using a separate ballot.

He added that the verdict that comes through a referendum represents the sovereign will of the people. Therefore, all members of parliament will be obliged to accept it.