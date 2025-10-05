Final decision looms on July Charter referendum proposal: BNP’s Salahuddin
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that political parties participating in the National Consensus Commission discussions have progressed toward a final decision regarding the implementation of the July National Charter.
He made the remarks after the fourth day of discussions between political parties and the National Consensus Commission on the procedure for implementing the constitutional proposals of the July National Charter at the Foreign Service Academy on Bailey Road in Dhaka today, Sunday.
Responding to questions from journalists about the July Charter, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “We are at the final stage of the implementation mechanism… broadly speaking, it seems we have been able to move toward a final decision.”
Regarding the proposal for a referendum, the BNP leader said, “The question is whether all political parties together represent the entire population. Therefore, if consent can be obtained from the people—that the political parties have signed and committed to the July National Charter, and whether the public supports it—only then will there be a definitive opinion from the people for implementing the July National Charter.”
Salahuddin Ahmed also noted that no constitutional amendment is needed for holding a referendum.
According to him, Article 142 of the constitution, which the fascist Awami League government had dismissed, has now been reinstated by the High Court ruling.
Pointing out that there is no provision anywhere in the constitution that prevents a referendum, he expressed, an ordinance could be issued to give the election commission the authority to hold a referendum on the same day as the parliamentary election, using a separate ballot.
He added that the verdict that comes through a referendum represents the sovereign will of the people. Therefore, all members of parliament will be obliged to accept it.
When journalists asked if MPs opposing the July Charter in the next parliament would have to comply with the public verdict, Salahuddin Ahmed replied, “The public verdict is final. When the people decide in favour, the parliament and its members are bound to accept it.”
Regarding questions about “notes of dissent” on various clauses of the July Charter, Salahuddin Ahmed said that the July Charter will be enacted and signed. Everyone will sign the commitment… it will be published on the website, and it will be included in the manifestos of all parties. The public will know what the July Charter contains. Those who receive the mandate can act according to their notes of dissent.