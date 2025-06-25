Husband president, wife secretary, party office at home

The Bangladesh Democratic Party (BDP) has applied to the election commission (EC) for registration as a political party. In its application submitted to the EC, the party mentioned its office address as 639/B, Peyarabagh, Moghbazar, Dhaka.

A visit to the address by a Prothom Alo correspondent on Tuesday afternoon showed that there is a small room with tin roof and dilapidated walls.

Despite repeated knocking at the door, no one responded from inside. Later, the correspondent dialled the phone number of party president Md Jahangir Hawlader.

A woman picked the call and identified herself as Jahangir Hawlader’s wife, Mahmuda Sultana confirmed that her husband was at home.

After a little while, Jahangir Hawlader, wearing a towel over his shoulder, opened the door and stepped out of his house.

Asked about the application to the EC for party registration, Jahangir Hawlader told Prothom Alo, “Yes, I’ve just submitted the application for registration. I formed the party in 2011, when I was studying at Titumir College. I’m thinking of getting a proper office soon, but for now, I’m just trying to organise the party properly.”

When asked whether the party had any formal committee, he replied that there was a 75-member committee, which included people from both Dhaka and outside the capital.