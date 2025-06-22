None can serve as PM for more than 10 years: Jamaat

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami does not want any individual to serve as Prime Minister for more than 10 years in their lifetime.

Jamaat expressed this view during a meeting of the National Consensus Commission with political parties today, Sunday.

Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher shared this with journalists during a break in the fifth day of discussions in the second round of meetings at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.