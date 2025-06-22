Talks with consensus commission
None can serve as PM for more than 10 years: Jamaat
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami does not want any individual to serve as Prime Minister for more than 10 years in their lifetime.
Jamaat expressed this view during a meeting of the National Consensus Commission with political parties today, Sunday.
Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher shared this with journalists during a break in the fifth day of discussions in the second round of meetings at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.
Abdullah Mohammad Taher said that Jamaat agrees that no person should hold the office of prime minister for more than 10 years in total during their lifetime. The party does not support extending this tenure limit.
"Our term (tenure of a government) is five years. Therefore, if someone completes two full terms, they should no longer be eligible to become prime minister. There are many such examples around the world. We believe this is extremely necessary for Bangladesh, and we have almost reached consensus on this matter," Taher said.
A total of 30 political parties, including BNP, Jamaat, NCP, Islami Andolon, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Ganosamhati Andolan took part in today’s meeting.
In the previous round of talks last Thursday, discussions covered the presidential election, the tenure of the prime minister, the constitution and fundamental principles of the state, and the demarcation of electoral constituencies. However, no consensus was reached on these issues at that time.