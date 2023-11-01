Second day of blockade: Bus torched in Savar

Miscreants set fire to a long-distance bus on the side of the Dhaka-Aricha highway at Baliapur in Savar, Dhaka early Wednesday, the second day of the road, rail, and waterway blockade programme, enforced by BNP and Jamaat for three consecutive days across the country.

The fire engulfed the entire vehicle, including the seats.

Sources from the Savar Fire Service and Civil Defense Station reported that miscreants ignited the bus, which was parked in front of Madhumati Model Town in Baliapur on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at around 6:30 this morning.