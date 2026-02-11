30 AL–dominated seats see diverse efforts to attract votes

In this year’s national parliamentary election, the main contest is between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami. However, in constituencies where Bangladesh Awami League (AL) candidates have historically won most competitive elections, electoral calculations are shifting. There are around 30 such constituencies across the country.

With the Awami League’s activities now banned and the party absent from the election, support from Awami League–leaning voters has become crucial for the BNP, the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance, and independent candidates.

As a result, rival candidates are employing various strategies to attract these voters.

According to information sent by Prothom Alo correspondents from different districts, candidates in Madaripur, Shariatpur, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Bagerhat, Thakurgaon, Jamalpur, and Mymensingh are making diverse efforts to draw Awami League votes.

These include contacting former Awami League leaders, visiting graves, and offering assurances of protection from security risks and legal cases, tactics that have become central to campaign discussions.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 amid a student–public uprising, many of the party’s leaders and activists have gone into hiding, while others are in jail. In several areas, assurances are being heard that those in hiding will be able to return safely.