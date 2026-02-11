13th parliamentary election
30 AL–dominated seats see diverse efforts to attract votes
In this year’s national parliamentary election, the main contest is between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami. However, in constituencies where Bangladesh Awami League (AL) candidates have historically won most competitive elections, electoral calculations are shifting. There are around 30 such constituencies across the country.
With the Awami League’s activities now banned and the party absent from the election, support from Awami League–leaning voters has become crucial for the BNP, the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance, and independent candidates.
As a result, rival candidates are employing various strategies to attract these voters.
According to information sent by Prothom Alo correspondents from different districts, candidates in Madaripur, Shariatpur, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Bagerhat, Thakurgaon, Jamalpur, and Mymensingh are making diverse efforts to draw Awami League votes.
These include contacting former Awami League leaders, visiting graves, and offering assurances of protection from security risks and legal cases, tactics that have become central to campaign discussions.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 amid a student–public uprising, many of the party’s leaders and activists have gone into hiding, while others are in jail. In several areas, assurances are being heard that those in hiding will be able to return safely.
Madaripur: New electoral calculations
All three constituencies in Madaripur are considered Awami League strongholds. Influential figures such as Shajahan Khan, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, and Sheikh Hasina’s relative Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury (Liton Chowdhury) have played major roles in local politics.
This time, BNP candidates and rebel contenders are making various efforts to secure Awami League votes.
In Madaripur-1, BNP candidate Nadira Akter visited the grave of former Awami League MP Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury, father of Liton Chowdhury. Afterward, at least 20 local Awami League leaders publicly declared support for her.
Nadira Akter said she did not want politics of vengeance and asked why those who committed no wrongdoing should remain in hiding. Two rebel BNP candidates are also said to be maintaining contact with Awami League leaders.
In Madaripur-2, BNP candidate Jahandar Ali Mia and rebel candidate Milton Baidya visited the graves of former MP Shajahan Khan’s parents. Shajahan Khan is currently in jail. There are discussions that his relatives and followers are secretly backing the BNP candidate, while others claim the family of AFM Bahauddin Nasim, now in hiding, is quietly supporting Milton Baidya.
In Madaripur-3, some Awami League activists have been seen campaigning for the BNP candidate.
Shariatpur: Shifting positions
From 1991 to 2024, Awami League candidates won all three constituencies in Shariatpur. In the past month and a half, however, a notable number of Awami League leaders and activists have joined the BNP.
On 7 December, local Awami League leader Yunus Ali Molla joined the BNP with supporters and began campaigning for its candidate. He said the move was for the sake of local development.
On 27 January, more than 500 leaders and supporters led by district Awami League vice-president Fazlur Rahman met BNP candidate Mia Nuruddin Ahmed Apu and expressed support, citing lack of direction from their party and concern for local peace and security.
Gopalganj: Efforts continue
Gopalganj has long been considered an Awami League stronghold, with no serious challengers since 1991. No Awami League leader has openly campaigned for other parties this election, but BNP, Khelafat Majlis, and independent candidates are using various tactics to attract votes.
Some candidates paid respects at the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara. BNP candidate Selimuzzaman said he would work for development and assist those facing harassment cases through legal means.
Faridpur: New messaging in an old stronghold
The Awami League previously held a strong position in Faridpur-1. Recently, several Awami League leaders joined the BNP, symbolically presenting flowers to the party’s candidate.
The BNP candidate has been assuring Awami League supporters that those who left the area out of fear of lawsuits would receive assistance if they return.
In Faridpur-4, many Awami League leaders have also joined the BNP. The BNP candidate for the seat, Shahidul Islam, said, “Those who committed wrongdoing have fled. But how can I abandon the others?”
Bagerhat and Thakurgaon: Politics of assurance
In Bagerhat, BNP and Jamaat candidates have said at rallies and meetings that no one would face harassment because of their political identity. In Thakurgaon, candidates are placing particular emphasis on the security of minority voters, with both BNP and Jamaat engaging in outreach to minority communities.
In Thakurgaon-1 (Sadar), where minority voters form a significant portion of the electorate, both parties are actively seeking their support. On 4 February, BNP secretary general and constituency candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met members of the Hindu community at the Bashbhanga Kali Temple premises in Thakurgaon Sadar, assuring them of security and saying, “As long as I live, I will stand by you.”
On the same day, Jamaat candidate Delawar Hossain also visited the temple premises and pledged support to the Hindu community in times of difficulty.
Jamalpur and Mymensingh
In Jamalpur-1, the BNP candidate urged Awami League supporters to vote for the party symbol and assured them that they would not face harassment. Several Awami League leaders holding official positions are openly working for the BNP there.
Meanwhile, Afser Ali, education and human resources secretary of the Bakshiganj upazila Awami League, has been seen publicly campaigning for Jamaat-e-Islami.
In many of Mymensingh’s 11 constituencies, BNP candidates—both official and rebel—are trying to attract Awami League voters.
Local Awami League activists say they are making pragmatic decisions to avoid harassment. In Mymensingh-1, BNP candidate Syed Emran Saleh told Prothom Alo that his goal is to build a safe society inclusive of people from all political affiliations.
Overall, in this election, the extent to which votes in Awami League–dominated constituencies shift—and in whose favour—will significantly shape the outcome.