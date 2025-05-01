Decision on corridor must come from parliament: Tarique
Opposing the interim government’s move to provide a humanitarian corridor for Myanmar's Rakhine State, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday said only an elected parliament can make such a sensitive decision.
“The freedom-loving people of the country believe that the decision on whether or not to grant a corridor must come from the people themselves—especifically, through their directly elected National Parliament,” he said while virtually addressing a mammoth rally.
In democratic nations around the world, the BNP leader said the standard practice and established norm is to make sensitive decisions involving the country’s sovereignty through parliament.
Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, the labour wing of BNP, organised the rally in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office with the participation of thousands of its leaders, activists and workers, marking May Day.
In an oblique reference to media reports, Tarique said the interim government has taken a policy decision to allow Bangladesh to be used as a corridor for delivering humanitarian aid to Myanmar’s Rakhine State, which is currently embroiled in internal conflicts.
He bemoaned that the interim government had neither informed the public nor felt the need to consult the political parties that represent people on a sensitive matter directly related to the country’s independence and sovereignty.
The BNP leader said he did not want to debate at this point whether the interim government can or should make such a decision.
“Our position is clear: the interim government must prioritise the interests of the people of Bangladesh above everything —not act to safeguard the interests of foreign powers,” he said.
“For us, not Myanmar, India, Pakistan, or any other country—Bangladesh is first and foremost. Above all, this should be our sole objective,” Tarique observed.
On Saturday last, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain announced that the interim government had, in principle, agreed to allow a humanitarian corridor under UN supervision, subject to certain conditions.
He, however, did not provide further details on the matter.
Tarique said democratic parties of the country, including the BNP, have continued their unconstitutional support to the interim government in order to establish an elected government accountable to people in a fascism-free Bangladesh.
“But the pro-democratic people feel that it is not logical to continue this support for the interim government indefinitely,” he said.
The BNP leader emphasised that it is now imperative to establish a government accountable to the people so that fugitive dictators cannot rise again in the country.
He said the mantra of becoming a dictator is not written in the constitution or laws of the country; rather, fascism emerges from disobedience to the constitution and laws.
Tarique said the journey of fascism begins when a person or a quarter considers himself or themselves indispensable and starts imposing unilateral decisions on the people.
“That is why I want to say that it is crucial to establish an elected national parliament and an accountable government of representatives directly elected by the people, so that the latent desire or aspiration in the mind of any individual or quarter to remain in power for a long time without a vote cannot lead the state or government to fascism,” he said.
Tarique said a caretaker or interim government is formed after the ouster of a fascist government through a mass uprising.
“Such a government formed under special circumstances is not illegal, but a government formed under such special circumstances can never be an alternative to a directly elected government,” he said.
Speaking at the programme, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the nation still has not been able to establish a government of the people and restore democracy through a national election, even after the fall of the fascist regime.
“The existence of Bangladesh now depends on democratic transition and the restoration of a democratic governing system. If a democratic system is restored, the country’s problems will be solved and the demands of everyone, including workers, can be met,” he said.
Stating that the BNP carried out many state reforms in the past and placed proposals for state overhauling, the BNP leader urged the interim government not to waste unnecessary time in the name of reforms before holding elections.
“So, from today's workers' rally, we demand that immediately implement the reform proposals on which political parties have reached consensus and arrange the election promptly,” Fakhrul said.
“For those proposals on which there is no consensus, a national charter should be signed by all parties to implement them through parliament after the election.”
“I would like to ask the government: please do not sign any agreements—ignoring political parties and the people—that go against the interests of Bangladesh,” Fakhrul added.
Most BNP leaders, including Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, and Nazrul Islam Khan, in their speeches, opposed the interim government’s decision to offer a humanitarian corridor to Rakhine State, warning of possible consequences.
They also cautioned the government that if it tries to provide the humanitarian corridor while sidestepping political parties, the BNP, along with other parties, will put up strong resistance.
Sramik Dal Coordinator Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas placed a set of recommendations at the rally, urging the government to meet their demands as early as possible.
The recommendations include holding the national election immediately, holding the trial of fascist ruler Sheikh Hasina, reopening closed factories and industries, setting up new factories and industries, ensuring the free rights of trade unions, announcing a discrimination-free wage board and pay scale for workers, implementing the recommendations of the Labour Reform Commission, and revoking all black laws, including the Road Transport Act, 2018.
Thousands of leaders and activists from Sramik Dal’s Dhaka South and North city units, as well as from districts adjoining Dhaka, joined the rally wearing red caps and carrying national and party flags, banners, festoons and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their various rights.