Decision on corridor must come from parliament: Tarique

He bemoaned that the interim government had neither informed the public nor felt the need to consult the political parties that represent people on a sensitive matter directly related to the country’s independence and sovereignty.

The BNP leader said he did not want to debate at this point whether the interim government can or should make such a decision.

“Our position is clear: the interim government must prioritise the interests of the people of Bangladesh above everything —not act to safeguard the interests of foreign powers,” he said.

“For us, not Myanmar, India, Pakistan, or any other country—Bangladesh is first and foremost. Above all, this should be our sole objective,” Tarique observed.

On Saturday last, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain announced that the interim government had, in principle, agreed to allow a humanitarian corridor under UN supervision, subject to certain conditions.

He, however, did not provide further details on the matter.

Tarique said democratic parties of the country, including the BNP, have continued their unconstitutional support to the interim government in order to establish an elected government accountable to people in a fascism-free Bangladesh.

“But the pro-democratic people feel that it is not logical to continue this support for the interim government indefinitely,” he said.

The BNP leader emphasised that it is now imperative to establish a government accountable to the people so that fugitive dictators cannot rise again in the country.

He said the mantra of becoming a dictator is not written in the constitution or laws of the country; rather, fascism emerges from disobedience to the constitution and laws.

Tarique said the journey of fascism begins when a person or a quarter considers himself or themselves indispensable and starts imposing unilateral decisions on the people.

“That is why I want to say that it is crucial to establish an elected national parliament and an accountable government of representatives directly elected by the people, so that the latent desire or aspiration in the mind of any individual or quarter to remain in power for a long time without a vote cannot lead the state or government to fascism,” he said.