President, PM mourn death of Sajeda Chowdhury

Prothom Alo English Desk
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
President M Abdul Hamid and prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, ruling Awami League (AL) presidium member and deputy leader of the House, reports news agency BSS.

In a condolence message, the president said Sajeda Chowdhury played an important role in the movement to establish democracy in Bangladesh.

Recalling her contribution to keeping the organisational base of Bangladesh Awami League up after the brutal incidents on 15 August, 1975, Abdul Hamid said the nation will remember her with respect for long.

The Head of State further said her courageous and uncompromising leadership showed the nation the right path in any critical moment of the country.

“Her death has created a vacuum in the country’s political arena,” he observed.

The president prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In her message of condolence, prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

The veteran AL leader breathed her last in the Combined Military Hospital at 11:40pm on Sunday at the age of 87.

