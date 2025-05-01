EC not agreeable to all "immediately implementable" recommendations

Speaking to Prothom Alo in the evening yesterday, senior secretary of the EC secretariat Akhter Ahmed said the EC's views have been sent to the cabinet division. Broadly speaking, EC is agreement with around 10 to 12 of the recommendations with have no financial involvement and require only minor changes in the law. These include keeping the armed forces in the definition of law enforcement agencies and the recommendations pertaining to returning officers and presiding officers. Outside of that, there were quite a few issues that required political consensus. And certain recommendations, it was said, could be kept as they were and required no change.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, election commissioner Fazal M Sanaullah said that the recommendations had been thoroughly scrutinised. There were three categories of recommendations. EC had handed over those that were immediately implementable and involved no political debate. EC made no comment on those that required political consensus. Some involved rules and regulations, and the EC could do that themselves.

According to EC sources, the election commission had said that there was financial involvement in the recommendations pertaining to amending the RPO and the election commission secretariat act. The EC gave it opinion on these two laws in response to the reform commission's recommendations. Concerning the election officers (special provisions) act, the EC said there was no finance involved. But they submitted their written views in this regard, in light of the reform commission's recommendations.

Concerning the election observers and media guidelines, the election commission said this had no financial involvement. The reform commission recommendation had been reviewed and preparation of the election observers and media guidelines was in the final stages.

Concerning the recommendations for amending the political party and candidate codes of conduct as well as the draft affidavits, the EC said that necessary measures for amendments would be taken at a later date.

The EC said that there is financial expenditure involved in updating the voter list. The voter list updating initiative within the country had been done, and now a move was being taken to update the expatriate voters.

Concerning scrutiny of the postal ballot issue, EC said this involves financial expenditure. It said funds were also involved in amending the electoral laws to ensure political and election funding and integrity. The concerned initiative was underway.